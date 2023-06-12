Cool off in this sweltering heat with a chilled glass of cherry lemonade

There is nothing better than a fruity, chilled drink to refresh you in the sizzling summer.

And this recipe of cherry lemonade is the perfect summer drink that even kids can make on their own and enjoy!

It’s easy, sweet, a bit tart, and so very delicious!

Cherries are in season nowadays and there are so many recipes they can be used in, especially of desserts. But there is no better way to enjoy a fruit than to make a refreshing drink and benefit from its natural goodness.

As for lemons, they are available and beneficial all year round. They are one of the most versatile fruits that go well with anything you add at them to. And did you know that technically lemon is also a berry? So combining its flavour with cherry is a very natural choice and they complement each other well, which you will know when you try out this recipe.

This recipe is for about two large servings, so you can adjust the ingredients accordingly.

Ingredients

• 1/2 cup cherries, pitted

• 4 tablespoons lemon juice

• 2 tablespoons sugar, or to taste

• Water

• Ice

• Lemon slices, cherry pieces and mint leaves for garnish

Method

Put the pitted cherries in a hand blender or any blender jar, add lemon juice, sugar and a few tablespoons of water. Blend well.

Now strain this juice in any cup or bowl. You can even use this blended mixture without straining, if you like a more pulpy texture in your drink.

Now take two glasses, add ice cubes and pour the fruity mixture in the glasses. Fill the glasses with as much water needed, add a couple of slices of lemon, cherry pieces and mint leaves. Stir and enjoy!

If you want to make this recipe more bubbly, you can add a clear carbonated drink instead of water in the end. But keeping a fresh fruit drink free of any carbonated ingredient is always a healthier choice.

Tip: You can make falsa lemonade in the same way, replacing cherries with falsa. And of course, experiment with other fruits and see which lemonade you like best.