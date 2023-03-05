Constructive, positive journalism need of the hour

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (MARCH-05): The newly elect office bearers of the Punjab Press Club Attock (Regd) on Sunday during their monthly review meeting have stressed upon the participants to determine the destination of the nation using their writing power with the commitment to promote constructive and positive journalism in the society being fourth pillar of the State.Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Patron and President Punjab Press Club Attock (Regd) stressed upon the participants to abide by all the prescribed bye laws of the Punjab Press Club as well as ethics of the journalism while dealing with the reporting of their stories.

They also directed to extend due respect to all the organizations and individuals besides defending the victims instead of grabbers of the fundamentals rights of the people. They reiterated to continue their journalistic struggles on the plate form of the Punjab Press Club Attock (Regd). The members will be fixed accordingly in case of any complaint is received from any corner of the society.

The review meeting of the Punjab Press Club Attock (Regd) was attended by its Chief Patron Malik Farasat Ali Khan Awan, President Mr. Tariq Mahmood, Vice Presidents Haji Shahid Iqbal Awan, Malik Kamran Akhter, Mr. Rashid Awais, General Secretary Haji Mumtaz Hussain Taj, Joint Secretary Zameer Hussain Shah, Deputy General Secretary Mr. Mohammad Tufail Mughal, Finance Secretary Syed Asad Abbas Bokhari, Secretary Information Mr. Faheem Naimat Khattak, Office Secretary, Mr.Hasham Khan Awan, Chairman Executive Committee Mr. Mohammad Tayyab Awan, Vice Chairman Haji Rashid Muneer, Sheikh Zahoor Elahi, General Secretary, Haji Mohammad Ishaq, Joint Secretary Qamar Abbas Jahfri, Executive Members Raja Mazhar Hussain, Mr. Wajid Hussain Awan, Mr. Mohammad Ejaz, Haji Mohammad Saeed Mughal, Mr. Mohammad Ayub Shad, Mr. Javed Iqbal Khatak and Haji Mohammad Elahi. The Chairman Union of Journalists Attock Dr. Liaquat Muneer Qadri also joined the session.

QAZI SHOAIB KHAN, BUREAU CHIEF, DISTRICT ATTOCK