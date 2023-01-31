Construction of houses for flood victims in Sindh

KARACHI: World Bank supported SPHF with 500 million dollars have allocated with federal government fund to construct new houses in all affected parts of Sindh. Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput, while speaking to the Workshop organized by Sindh People’s Housing Foundation at local hotel here on Tuesday. Chief Secretary told that Sindh government has formed a company under section 42 to construct houses for flood victims. Chief Secretary Sindh He said the houses will be constructed under the company in collaboration with various partners. Chief Secretary Sindh told that the survey has been completed before the construction of the houses. The World Bank has pledged $500 million to build houses, while 250 Sindh Government have been granting. He further told the federal government has also pledged $250 million for the completion of construction of houses.