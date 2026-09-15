Constitutional supremacy, non-discriminatory justice must remain priorities: FCC CJ

ISLAMABAD: Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan has stressed that constitutional supremacy and non-discriminatory justice must remain priorities, saying adherence to the Constitution is essential for stability in society.

Addressing an event marking the beginning of the new judicial year in Islamabad on Tuesday, Justice Khan said the Constitution clearly defined the powers and limits of state institutions, stressing that every exercise of public authority must remain within its constitutional boundaries.

He said the beginning of the new judicial year was a day to renew the commitment to delivering justice.

Justice Khan said access to justice was every citizen’s right, emphasising the need to uphold constitutional justice without discrimination.

He said adherence to the Constitution was essential for ensuring stability in society and maintaining the constitutional order.

The FCC chief justice said modern technology was essential in judicial affairs, as its use enhanced institutional capacity and transparency.

He noted that the FCC had delivered several important judgments within a short period, reflecting its commitment to fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities.

The FCC came into existence following the passage of the 27th Constitutional Amendment in November 2025, which introduced major changes to Pakistan’s judicial structure.

Justice Khan said appointments for the hearing of cases were made through a transparent process, stressing the importance of fairness in judicial proceedings.

He also highlighted the fundamental importance of judicial independence in any society.

The chief justice said cooperation in the judicial sector was being enhanced through foreign visits and other activities.

He added that visits by bar associations and other delegations to the FCC were also important for strengthening interaction and engagement with the legal community.

Justice Khan reaffirmed that the FCC would continue to discharge its assigned constitutional responsibilities with firm resolve.