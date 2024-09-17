Constitutional amendment: Fazl, Alvi review proposed proposals

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former president Dr. Arif Alvi reviewed the proposed proposals in connection with the constitutional amendment on Wednesday.

According to details, Alvi reached Rehman at the latter’s residence in Islamabad. On this occasion, both the leaders discussed the matters pertaining to the country’s political situation.

Prominent among those who attended the meeting were Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Salman Akram Raja.

– Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Constitutional amendment –

Separately on Sunday, JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said on Sunday that it will take at least one month to read the proposed constitutional amendment.

Expressing his thoughts, Haideri said, “Was the government not providing us the draft if it really belonged to it? [government].”

Earlier, Haider stated that his party had not received a draft yet in line with the “constitutional package.”.

Speaking to media in Islamabad Haideri said: “We do not have received the constitutional amendment bill as of now. How can we opt to cast a vote without seeing the bill?”

“We should be given the opportunity to read the bill in detail once. We will present our opinion after ensuring our presence in the parliament,” he maintained.

“I don’t understand why this matter is being handled so quickly,” Haideri added.