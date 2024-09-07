Connectivity strategy Uzbek envoy indebted to Pak Civil, Mily leadership for support

Says only in last 3 years President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev more than 9 times has held personal interaction with his Pakistani counterparts the PM Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Arif Usmanov has said that he was extremely grateful to the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, PM Shahbaz Sharif, the Government of Pakistan, Pakistan army Navy and Air force for great support to our connectivity Strategy.

The ambassador expressed these views on the occasion of the Intendance Day of Uzbekistan. Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan for commerce was the chief guest on the occasion.

The Ambassador also congratulated brave Pakistani nation on Army and Martyrs Day and celebrations of Pakistan Air Force Yaum-e Fazaya as great manifestation of unity, resilience, dedication to defend Motherland it`s peacefull life and longterm stability in the region.

‘Our Ministries of Defense are regularly holding Staff Talks on military cooperation and according to Agreement on military-technical cooperation this year 1st meeting of the Joint Working Commission was held in Islamabad. The Uzbekistan and Pakistan enjoying active cooperation in the sphere of military training as well as holding multilateral exercises on combatting terrorism’, he added.

He said, Uzbekistan and Pakistan are not only genuine partners but brotherly cooperation has been elevated to a level of the strategical partnership. Only in last 3 years President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev more than 9 times has held personal interaction with his Pakistani counterparts the PM Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, strengthening the trade and industrial, technological projects as well as the active military cooperation between our countries.

Ambassador Usmanov said by our joint efforts we have increased up to half billion of bilateral trade via brotherly Afghanistan based on Transit and Preferential trade agreements. Pakistan (and Turkey are) the only countries with whom Uzbekistan has reached such level of trade and logistics cooperation. Alhamdulillah.

No doubt that our teams will reach very soon the goals of 1 billion Trade and Industrial cooperation Road Maps, Inshallah’.

He said, ‘only this year we been able to arrange more than a 50 high-level meetings more than hundred ministerial summits. In Tashkent and Islamabad Samarqand and Lahore, Bukhara and Karachi Peshawar and Termiz we gained most remarkable results – as the people to people contacts, B2B forums strengthening region to region connectivity’.

The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in his address on the 33nd Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan has stressed that large-scale work carried out in recent years. Uzbekistan GDP increased by 6.4% in 2024 (6.2% for the same period in 2023) and amounted to $101 billion (inflation – 5.2%), foreign direct investments has increased by 37% and amounted to $22 billion as well as foreign trade turnover with 186 countries increased by 8.5% (export level amounted to $45 billion).

“Only united – we are a one nation, only together – a strong country!”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The government of Uzbekistan is proudly serving to people in strengthening the political stability, the economic development and the cooperation with foreign partners.

Our Leaders underscored the importance of further accelerating regional connectivity in the fields of textiles, pharmaceutical production, renewable energy, agriculture, IT logistics and many other sectors.

Particular attention of our nations and brotherly neighbor Afghanistan is the construction project of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway, he added.

The ambassador said, in Tashkent new project office was established and recently the Government of Pakistan (Ministry of Railways) hosted in Islamabad trilateral meeting of the project office. Three countries have signed the Protocol upon the feasibility studies, financing and construction of this game changer project.

‘Let me express my confidence that every next year meetings will be resulted with new significant inputs for the further re-connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan’.

In his concluding remarks the ambassador said it was an honor and exceptional privilege for him to be posted for the third time in this great country Pakistan and be a humble servant of the re-connectivity between our two regions and nations.