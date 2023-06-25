Sunday, June 25, 2023
Condolences pour in as Romanian ambassador dies in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, JUN 25 (DNA) — Romanian ambassador to Pakistan Nicolae Goia on Saturday breathed his last, prompting condolences from Prime Minister Shehbaz Shareef and the foreign affairs ministry.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Shareef expressed deep sorrow over the death of the ambassador and said he will be remembered for his services. Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch also condoled the passing away.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Deeply saddened at the passing of Romanian Ambassador to Pakistan. He’ll be remembered for his contributions for strengthening Pakistan-Romania ties. May he rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and the Romanian people”. — DNA

