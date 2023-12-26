COMSTECH, Pasteur Institute of Iran forge partnership for health and scientific development

ISLAMABAD, /DNA/ – A three-day international course on “Outbreak Investigation and Control of Infectious Diseases” has been started at the Secretariat of the OIC Standing Committee on Science and Technology (COMSTECH).

The course, facilitated by 5 renowned experts in virology and Infectious diseases from the Pasteur Institute of Iran and two from ICCBS has attracted overb100 participants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Russia, Iran, Yemen, Nigeria, Uganda, Indonesia, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Jordan, and Bangladesh, participating both virtually and physically. The course is jointly organized by COMSTECH, Pasteur Institute of Iran, and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, ICCBS, University of Karachi.

The inaugural ceremony graced by the Chief Guest, H.E. Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan who expressed gratitude to the COMSTECH team for organizing these unique and valuable capacity-building events. Dr. Moghaddam pledged full support for such collaborations, emphasizing the enduring cooperation between COMSTECH and Iran.

During his speech, the Iranian Ambassador highlighted Iran’s remarkable scientific achievements, despite challenges and sanctions. He said that Iran has emerged as a global leader, publishing over 78,000 scientific articles in 2022 and ranking 15th worldwide. He underscored Iran’s commitment to scientific development, with notable progress in various fields and a focus on inclusivity, evident in over 50% of Iranian students being women. He assured of the full support of Iran in COMSTECH Inter Islamic Cooperation in Science and Technology.

Addressing the audience, Coordinator General COMSTECH, H.E. Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration with the Pasteur Institute of Iran, considering it the beginning of a fruitful partnership with a leading institution of the Muslim World. Dr. Choudhary highlighted COMSTECH’s mission to advance the Muslim Ummah in S&T, Technology for Health, and all fields. Furthermore, Dr. Choudhary announced plans to collaborate on vaccine development in Pakistan with the Pasteur Institute. He shared the vision for the training of 10 virologists in each Muslim country, promoting scientific exchange and fellowship in the area of infectious diseases. This international course, with participants from various countries, is a stepping stone towards fostering a collaborative approach to tackle infectious diseases

The three-day course, scheduled to continue until December 28, 2023, symbolizes the commitment of COMSTECH and the Pasteur Institute of Iran to advancing scientific knowledge and cooperation within the OIC community.