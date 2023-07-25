COMSTECH organizes Int’l seminar on integrity in biomedical research

DNA

Islamabad, July 25: COMSTECH organized an International Seminar on Integrity in Biomedical Research and launched the proceedings of International Workshop on Integrity in Biomedical Research at COMSTECH on Tuesday.

In his welcome address, the Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary said that COMSTECH is working closely with international partners for the promotion of responsible science in OIC countries. He said that the today’s launching of the proceedings of the international workshop on integrity in biomedical research organized last year in Cairo is the continuation of this plan. Prof. Choudhary emphasized the importance of the integrity in the biomedical research and stressed the authenticity and transparency of the entire research process right from the beginning of the research to the publication of the results. He also asked over 150 participants to observe highest ethical principles in their scientific research.

The international seminar was addressed by the Prof. Dr. Khalid Saeed Khan, COMSTECH distinguished scholar, distinguished investigator, University of Granada, Spain. He quoted many examples of the retraction of the research and emphasized the need of integrity and transparency in the biomedical research.

The keynote address was delivered online by the Prof. Dr. Yacoub Khalaf, President of UEARS activities and co-convener of Cairo consensus group on research integrity, United Kingdom. He talked on the research integrity from Islamic perspective, and highlighted the challenges to address and the opportunities to tap.

The chief guest of the seminar was Mr. Amr Abdallah Morsy, the Counsellor, Embassy of Arab Republic of Egypt in Islamabad. He congratulated COMSTECH and its partner organizations for organizing international workshop on integrity in biomedical research in Cairo last year and in the series organizing international seminar on same topic today in Islamabad. He thanked the participating experts in both events and stressed the need of integrity and transparency in any research work in the field of biomedical research. He also appreciated the consistent efforts of COMSTECH for the promotion of science and technology capacity in Muslim world.

The seminar and launching ceremony was attended by more than 80 participants online from around the OIC region and about 50 participants from the field of biomedical attended the event in-person at COMSTECH.