COMSATS hosts tripartite MoU signing with envoys from six nations

ISLAMABAD, JUL 4 /DNA/ – A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held at the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) headquarters today. The event saw the participation of ambassadors and diplomats from six countries, including Syria, Morocco, Jordan, Yemen, Ethiopia, and Azerbaijan.

The ceremony underscored COMSATS’ commitment to fostering international collaboration in science, technology, and sustainable development. The MoU aims to strengthen bilateral and multilateral partnerships among member states to promote innovation and knowledge-sharing.