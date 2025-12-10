Commuters hail ‘Erdogan’ underpass for easing traffic at F-8/F-9 junction

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP/DNA):Daily commuters have welcomed the grade-separation of the busy Jinnah Avenue–9th Avenue junction in the F-8/F-9 area — a project publicly referred to as the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Interchange/Underpass — saying it has improved traffic flow and reduced stop-and-go congestion at one of the capital’s key crossings.

Motorists who regularly use the route said the most visible change is smoother movement through the junction, particularly during rush hours.

“Earlier, you would get stuck at the signal and lose a lot of time. Now vehicles move through without repeated stopping,” said Reza a commuter travelling along Jinnah Avenue.

Another driver of a ride hailing service described it as “a practical relief”, adding that “the drive-through is smoother and the bottleneck has eased.”

According to reports around the scheme has cited baseline traffic at the junction at around 41,000 vehicles per day, which residents say explains why even small improvements are quickly felt on surrounding roads.

The project was reportedly developed by MAAKSONS in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and NESPAK. The underpass portion was inaugurated/opened on Dec 24, 2024, with reports noting the foundation stone was laid on Nov 5, 2024 alongside an initial 100-day target. Broader interchange inauguration coverage places the formal opening at Feb 18, 2025, with 84 days also cited as the completion time.

Commuters also praised the apparent build quality. “The surface is good and it feels solid — it doesn’t look like a quick patchwork job,” said Jamal, a motorist.

Residents added that reduced congestion at the junction has helped cut delays for those travelling between sectors, schools and offices during peak times.

They noted Islamabad Traffic Police/ICT Police support during the construction phase and traffic arrangements, with motorists urging that the focus now remain on upkeep and safety to sustain the gains.

Transport observers say underpasses require consistent operational checks, including clear advance signage, reflective lane markings, adequate lighting at approaches and inside the facility, functioning drainage to prevent waterlogging, and safe pedestrian arrangements near ramps and merge points.

For now, commuters maintain the project is delivering tangible relief. “Whatever the name, the benefit is straightforward: less time wasted and smoother travel,” said Sofia, a resident who uses the junction daily.