Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy promoted to the rank of rear admiral

ISLAMABAD, OCT 21: /DNA/ – Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pakistan Navy has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral.

Rear Admiral Shahzad Iqbal was commissioned in Operations Branch in 1995. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore, and National Defence University, Islamabad.

He has also done B.Sc. in Naval Sciences from University of Karachi and Gunnery Officer Command Course from China. The Admiral has an illustrious career covering vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments.

His command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS SAIF, Commander Jinnah Naval Base, Ormara, and Commander 25th Destroyer Squadron.

He also served as Senior Staff Officer (Operations & Plans) at HQ Commander Pakistan Fleet, Director Foreign Military Collaboration, Director Naval Operational Plans and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Flag Officer has been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).