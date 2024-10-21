Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Main Menu

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy promoted to the rank of rear admiral

| October 21, 2024
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy promoted to the rank of rear admiral

ISLAMABAD, OCT 21: /DNA/ – Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pakistan Navy has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral.

Rear Admiral Shahzad Iqbal was commissioned in Operations Branch in 1995. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore, and National Defence University, Islamabad.

He has also done B.Sc. in Naval Sciences from University of Karachi and Gunnery Officer Command Course from China. The Admiral has an illustrious career covering vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments.

 His command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS SAIF, Commander Jinnah Naval Base, Ormara, and Commander 25th Destroyer Squadron.

He also served as Senior Staff Officer (Operations & Plans) at HQ Commander Pakistan Fleet, Director Foreign Military Collaboration, Director Naval Operational Plans and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Flag Officer has been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

NPO to organize webinar on ‘Performance Management'

NPO to organize webinar on ‘Performance Management’

ISLAMABAD, OCT 21 (DNA) — The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinarRead More

Chairman Bilawal strongly condemns terror attack in Khuzdar, Balochistan

Bukhari praises Bilawal’s key role in passing 26th Constitutional Amendment

ISLAMABAD, OCT 21 (DNA) — Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari onRead More

Comments are Closed