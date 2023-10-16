Committee formed to probe issuance of fake passports
ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (DNA): The Interior Ministry has constituted a
high-level five-member committee to probe the matter involving issuance
of 12,096 fake passports from Pakistan.
According to a notification released by the Interior Ministry, the
committee will be headed by the Passport and Immigration director
general, and will draw the FIA deputy secretary, a representative each
from the Ministry of Interior, FIA and Nadra as its members.
The probe body will investigate the matter of fake passports, including
the issuance of passports and determining the complicity of the
authorities.
The committee will also submit proposals to prevent such issues in the
future and will submit its report to the Interior Minister within 15
days.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior has formed a five-member committee
to investigate issuance of fake Pakistani passports to over 12,000
Afghan nationals.
The director general of immigration and passport will head the
committee, comprising representatives of the Federal Investigation
Agency (FIA) and National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).
Assistant director admin will work as secretary of the committee.
The high-level committee would not only point out the loopholes in the
system but also submit suggestions to prevent such threats in future.
The ministry has given 15 days to the committee to submit its report.
The development comes after Saudi Arabian authorities revealed that they
have successfully retrieved over 12,096 Pakistani passports from Afghan
nationals.
