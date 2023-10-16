Committee formed to probe issuance of fake passports

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (DNA): The Interior Ministry has constituted a

high-level five-member committee to probe the matter involving issuance

of 12,096 fake passports from Pakistan.



According to a notification released by the Interior Ministry, the

committee will be headed by the Passport and Immigration director

general, and will draw the FIA deputy secretary, a representative each

from the Ministry of Interior, FIA and Nadra as its members.



The probe body will investigate the matter of fake passports, including

the issuance of passports and determining the complicity of the

authorities.



The committee will also submit proposals to prevent such issues in the

future and will submit its report to the Interior Minister within 15

days.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior has formed a five-member committee

to investigate issuance of fake Pakistani passports to over 12,000

Afghan nationals.



The director general of immigration and passport will head the

committee, comprising representatives of the Federal Investigation

Agency (FIA) and National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

Assistant director admin will work as secretary of the committee.



The high-level committee would not only point out the loopholes in the

system but also submit suggestions to prevent such threats in future.

The ministry has given 15 days to the committee to submit its report.



The development comes after Saudi Arabian authorities revealed that they

have successfully retrieved over 12,096 Pakistani passports from Afghan

nationals.



