Committee on Energy Efficiency and Technology Required for Clean Production Methods.

ISLAMABAD,24 DEC, 2020 : Quicker transition to cleaner resources of energy is crucial to mitigate climate change related effects, which can’t be achieved without adoption and implementation of energy efficient practices in industries and other segments of society. A key concern in this regard is also the management of agriculture waste through conversion to biochemical fuels.

A number of such recommendations were the outcome of an international webinar hosted by the Centre for Climate and Sustainability (CCCS) of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) that had the overarching theme of Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7) – Affordable and Clean Energy.

The event hosted from COMSATS Secretariat Islamabad was held in collaboration with the Environment and Cleaner Production Institute (ECPI) of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK), Turkey. The latter is COMSATS Centre of Excellence in Turkey and a high-profile government body on S&T.

The event featured expertise and deliberations by speakers from Asia, Africa and Middle East that included: Prof. Zhiguang Zhu, Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology (TIB), Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), China; Ms. Jehan Haddad, Royal Scientific Society (RSS), Jordan; Dr. Farrukh Raza Amin, Centre for Climate Research and Development (CCRD), COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Pakistan; Dr. Lugano Wilson, Tanzania Industrial Research & Development Organization (TIRDO), Tanzania; and Dr. Emrah SIK, TUBITAK, Turkey.

The event brought to light interventions and best practices on environmentally sound technologies and cleaner production, as well as technical knowledge on relevant topics such as biofuels and biocatalysis, cellulosic alcohols,and anaerobic digestion techniques, not only for Pakistan but its 27-member states.