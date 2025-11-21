Commitment to deepen bilateral ties reiterated at Austrian National Day event

KARACHI, NOV 21 /DNA/ – The commitment to bolster Pakistan-Austria bilateral relations was reiterated at a reception held here to celebrate Austrian National Day and welcome new ambassador of Republic of Austria Wolfgang Oliver Kutschera.

Federal Minister for Investment Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Speaker Sindh Assembly Awais Qadir Shah, Consul Generals of various countries and dignitaries from political, business, diplomatic and social circles participated in the event.

The event, hosted by Dr. Hussain Islam, Honorary Consul of Austria in Karachi, highlighted bilateral cooperation, cultural ties and diplomatic relations, expressing hope of giving a new dimension to relations between Pakistan and Austria.

The Austrian ambassador and other dignitaries cut a cake to mark the National Day festivities. The Austrian National Day is celebrated on 26th October to commemorate the proclamation of sovereignty and permanent neutrality by the Republic of Austria in 1955.

The Austrian envoy, Wolfgang Oliver Kutschera, speaking at the occasion, highlighted his country’s policy of multilateralism, neutrality, international cooperation and development and said that Austria has always prioritized peace and human rights and emphasized on protection of citizens everywhere across the globe.

He said that Pakistan and Austria share 70 years of friendly diplomatic relations bound with mutual respect and friendship in various sectors including trade, investment, renewable energy, education, culture and tourism.

He appreciated Pakistan’s vital role in regional stability and constructive engagement with the countries in the region and said that Austria is looking forward to deepening cooperation with Pakistan in shared priorities including climate resilience, sustainable energy, education and inclusive development.

Senior politician, Mir Aamir Khan Magsi, expressing best wishes for the new Austrian envoy, said that mutual ties of both friendly countries have flourished by time. He also underscored the potential of boosting the bilateral business and people to people contacts and expressed the commitment to work jointly for extended cooperation and development.

Honorary Consul of Austria Dr. Hussain Islam, at the occasion welcomed Austrian ambassador Wolfgang Oliver Kutschera on assuming new diplomatic responsibilities in Pakistan and hoped that he will play an active role in promotion of bilateral relations of both the countries.