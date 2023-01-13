Commissioner Rawalpindi directs to strictly control over inter provincial smuggling of wheat flour

ATTOCK (JAN-13): The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan during his surprise visit of Attock has directed the district administration Attock to strictly control over the inter provincial smuggling of wheat flour through Attock Khurd Check Post besides dealing with iron hands to flour dealers and hoarders if found involved in profiteering or smuggling. This he said during his visit to the district headquarters of Attock here on Friday. Among other relevant officers, the Deputy Commissioner Attock Dr. Waqar Hassan Cheema, ADCR AttockAhtezaz Aslam Marth, AC Hassanabdal Mr. Arif Qureshi were also accompanied with him. The Commissioner Rawalpindi Mr. Saqib Manan also expressed his satisfaction over the Revenue Markaz Khalaqdad of Tehsil Hassanabdal and the district administration to ensure delivery of public facility at their door steps. Meanwhile, he also reviewed the ongoing construction work at Haji Shah to Teen Mela chowk and directed the heads of provincial departments to expedite the pace of work with the assurance to complete the project within its stipulated period. On this occasion, Mr. Saqib Manan also inaugurated the extension of rest house Attock. Earlier, he also laid a foundation stone of Complex of Assistant Commissioner Hazro. He also asked the consumers about the quality of wheat flour and its supply in the market while checking the sale points established in Hazro. The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Mr. Saqib Manan urged upon the district administration Attock to overcome the price racketeering situation and extend maximum relief to the general public within their available resources, he added. Qazi Shoaib Khan, Bureau Chief, District Attock