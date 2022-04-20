Commission Unanimously Restores Chairperson HEC’s Powers

Islamabad, APR 20: /DNA/ – The Higher Education Commission’s governing body, called the Commission, restored the powers of Chairperson HEC by a unanimous vote in its meeting held on Wednesday.

The decision overruled an earlier resolution, on which consent of the Commission Members was obtained without a formal meeting and through email, to delegate Chairperson’s powers to the Executive Director HEC.

However, the Commission meeting held on Wednesday restored the powers to the Chairperson HEC. All participants of the meeting voted in favour of a motion to set aside the earlier resolution.

The meeting was attended by Tariq Banuri, Chairman HEC, Dr. Bhawani Shankar Chowdhry, Former Dean and Adviser, MUET Jamshoro, Ms. Shahnaz Wazir Ali, President SZABIST, Mr. Shamsh Kassim Lakha, former Federal Minister for Education/S&T, Dr. Faisal Bari, CEO and Senior Research Fellow (IDEA) / Associate Professor LUMS, Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, Vice Chancellor, NED UET, Lt. Gen. (Retd) Asif Mumtaz Sukhera, former Surgeon General, Lt. Gen.(Retd) Muhammad Asghar, Consultant (CPEC) HEC, Ms. Naheed Durrani, Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Mr. Mira Mohyuddin Soomro, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology and Dr. Shaista Sohail, Executive Director HEC.