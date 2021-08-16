Commercial flights out of Kabul cancelled due to chaos at airport: official
Kabul, Aug 16 :Commercial flights from Kabul were cancelled Monday after chaotic scenes at the airport with thousands looking for a way out after the Taliban re-took power in Afghanistan.
“There will be no commercial flights from Hamid Karzai Airport to prevent looting and plundering. Please do not rush to the airport,” the Kabul airport authority said in a message sent to reporters.
