Commemoration of Africa Day – 25 May Algerian FM, Ahmed Attaf reaffirmed Algeria’s commitment to strengthening joint African action

FM. Attaf reaffirmed Algeria’s commitment to Africa under the leadership of the President of the Republic Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune:

The Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the National Community Abroad, and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, reaffirmed on Sunday 24th May 2026, Algeria’s commitment, under the leadership of the President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to strengthening joint African action, based on the firm conviction that Africa is “the continent of a promising future.”

In a speech delivered at the Ministry headquarters on the occasion of the commemoration of Africa Day, 63 anniversary of the creation of African Unity Organization, on 25 May 1963, Mr. Attaf explained that this day constitutes “a milestone for recalling the political, strategic and civilizational project that has united and continues to unite African countries and peoples since the founding of the Organization of African Unity, based on liberation, building national states and strengthening the continent’s position as a partner, not a follower, as an initiator, not a recipient, and as a responsible actor on the international stage, with the same rights and obligations as others.”

– New approach to African policy, solidarity and cooperation:

He emphasized that Algeria’s renewed approach to African policy is embodied in the dynamism instilled by the President of the Republic in Algerian diplomacy, particularly concerning its African dimension, whether bilaterally, regionally, or at the multilateral continental level.

He further explained that the number of Algerian embassies accredited to African countries has increased from 29 to 38 following the opening of nine new embassies in recent years, while four African countries have opened embassies in Algeria, and four more are preparing to do the same.

He also noted the development of Air Algérie’s air network to the African continent, where the number of destinations has increased from “a handful of destinations to 12 currently, with expectations of reaching 20 destinations in the near future.”

Regarding human resource development, Mr. Attaf affirmed that Algeria has increased its annual contribution to the training of young people on the continent from 5,000 to 8,000 scholarships per year, covering higher education, vocational training, and technical training.

-Huge efforts to achieve continental economic integration:

On the economic front, the Minister emphasized Algeria’s “conviction and rigorous commitment” to efforts to achieve continental economic integration, particularly through major infrastructure projects such as the Trans-Saharan Highway, the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline project, and the feasibility study for extending the Algerian railway network to the Sahel countries.

He also mentioned Algeria’s contribution to increasing the volume of intra-African trade, noting that the fourth edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair, hosted by Algeria, resulted in contracts worth a total of US$23 billion.

– Defending the right of the peoples to self-determination in Western Sahara:

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On the political and security front, Mr. Attaf reiterated Algeria’s commitment to the founding principles of joint African action, foremost among them the right of peoples to self-determination, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, and the priority of political and diplomatic solutions.

Regarding the Western Sahara issue, he explained that recent developments in this matter “confirm the validity of what Algeria has demanded and strived for over the past five decades, namely, the organization of direct negotiations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Polisario Front,” welcoming the negotiation process launched at the beginning of this year under the joint auspices of the United Nations and the United States. He also expressed Algeria’s hope that these negotiations will lead to a “just, lasting, and final” solution that guarantees the Sahrawi people’s right to self-determination in accordance with UN resolutions.

-Respecting the security, integrity , sovereignty of African countries:

Regarding Libya, the Minister reiterated Algeria’s support for the efforts of the United Nations to advance the political settlement process, stressing “the need for the various international initiatives at this stage to contribute to supporting UN efforts.”

Concerning the situation in the Sahel region, particularly in Mali, Mr. Attaf called on all parties to “prioritize dialogue and a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement that preserves the unity and territorial integrity of Mali.”

He also reiterated Algeria’s support for the unity and territorial integrity of Somalia, while condemning the opening of a purported embassy in occupied Jerusalem by the so-called “Somalia region” .Regarding the situation in Sudan, the Minister called for reason and a sense of responsibility to restore security and peace and preserve Sudan’s unity, stressing that ending foreign interference is “an unavoidable requirement.”

-Condemning the crimes in Palestine, supporting Pakistani mediation

for the peace in the Gulf :

Addressing the Palestinian issue, Mr. Attaf condemned “the crimes committed by the occupying Israeli authority in Gaza and the West Bank,” considering them part of a project aimed at eliminating the prospect of a Palestinian state.

He also welcomed the steps taken to solidify the ceasefire in the Gulf region, praising the Pakistani mediation efforts and reiterating Algeria’s solidarity with the Arab countries affected by the repercussions of the crisis.