Commander UAE Naval forces meets Admiral Naveed Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 8 /DNA/ – Commander UAE Naval Forces, Major General Staff Humaid Mohammed Abdullah Alremeithi visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf. Upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, Commander UAE Naval Forces was received by Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented him Guard of Honour. The visiting dignitary was then introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at NHQ.

During the meeting, professional matters, bilateral naval collaboration, various avenues of cooperation including training, exchange of visits and conduct of bilateral naval exercises between the two Navies were discussed . Admiral Naveed Ashraf highlighted Pakistan Navy’s commitment towards promoting maritime stability through Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP). Moreover, Commander UAE Naval Forces acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Navy’s efforts in ensuring maritime security and fostering regional and global maritime cooperation. A comprehensive brief was also given to the visiting dignitary.

Pakistan Navy and UAE Naval Forces share a long-standing and fraternal relationship. During the formative years of UAE Naval Forces, training facilities and technical advice rendered by Pakistan Navy, laid solid foundation for enduring bilateral ties. A number of senior officers of UAE Naval Forces also received their training from Pakistan Naval Academy.This visit will further strengthen the bilateral collaboration between the two Navies.