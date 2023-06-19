Commander of Iranian Navy visits Naval Headquarters

DNA

Islamabad, 19 Jun: Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called-on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, Commander of the Iranian Navy was received by the Naval Chief and was presented a Guard of Honour. After wreath laying at Shuhada monument, the visiting dignitary was introduced to Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

Later, Commander of the Iranian Navy called on Chief of the Naval Staff at his office. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including bilateral & regional collaborations and maritime security in the region were discussed. The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s initiatives to ensure maritime security and peace through Regional Maritime Security Patrols. The visiting Admiral appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security. Later on, Commander of the Iranian Navy was briefed on Pakistan Navy’s operational capabilities.

It is expected that the visit of Commander of the Iranian Navy will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two navies.