Commander Kuwait Naval Force calls on Naval Chief at Naval Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, OCT 27 /DNA/ – Commander Kuwait Naval Force, Major General (Navy) Saif Abdulhadi Alhamlan, called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Upon arrival, the distinguished guest was received by the Chief of the Naval Staff and a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour. The dignitary was also introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters of mutual professional interest, regional maritime security environment and avenues for strengthening bilateral naval cooperation were discussed. Both sides underscored the importance of sustained engagement and explored opportunities to further enhance collaboration in professional training, capacity building and defence cooperation.

The two naval leaders reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen the longstanding defence relationship between Pakistan and Kuwait, with particular emphasis on expanding the scope of naval cooperation and promoting closer institutional linkages between the two navies. The Commander Kuwait Naval Force was also briefed on Pakistan Navy’s contributions and initiatives for regional maritime security.

Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy longstanding brotherly relations, underpinned by shared interests, mutual trust and close cooperation across diverse fields. The visit of the Commander Kuwait Naval Force reflects the enduring commitment of both countries to strengthening bilateral defence ties and is expected to impart further impetus to naval cooperation, contributing to regional maritime security and stability.