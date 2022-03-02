Commander Iranian Air Force meets COAS Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI, MAR 2 /DNA/ – Brigadier General Pilot Hamid Vahedi, Commander Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation between the two countries were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan wants peaceful and close ties with its neighbors.

He further stressed on the need for collective efforts towards regional stability. Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in defence & security fields. The visiting dignitary acknowledged professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation and effective border management measures.