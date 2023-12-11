“Colours of the ICE” reflects the artistic value of glaciers

The Italian government has always been out to support initiatives regarding research, science, conservation and development: Andreas Ferrarese

Abid Raza/DNA

Islamabad – A three-day exhibition of photos and paintings entitled “The Colours of the ICE” kicked off at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday in connection with the 13th edition of Pakistan Mountain Festival, the annual flagship event of Devcom-Pakistan to mark the International Mountain Day that falls on December 11.

The exhibition included 21 large-size photos reflecting the colours and textures of the glaciers in the north of Pakistan, 40 photos of the Boltoro cleanup, 12 paintings of Himalayan Odyssey series by Raja Changez Sultan, and some paintings by the students.

Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese was the chief guest on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, he said the mountains play a key role in life on the planet. The Italian government has always been out to support initiatives regarding research, science, conservation and development.

He appreciated the role of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, EvK2CNR, UNDP and IUCN for their relentless efforts to empower mountain stakeholders to conserve the local resources.

The Ambassador said mountains are host to about half of the world’s biodiversity hotspots. They are water towers of the world, and supply freshwater to an estimated half of humanity. Mountains are home to an extraordinary range of plants and animals, and to many culturally diverse communities with different languages and traditions. From climate regulation and water provisioning services, to soil maintenance and conservation, mountains are key to our lives and livelihoods.

Samuel Rizk, the country representative of UNDP Pakistan, said mountains and its natives have become more vulnerable in the changing climate. Mountain regions are complex in their geomorphology and therefore more vulnerable to variations in temperatures and changes in patterns of hydrology. Both have a direct impact on mountain communities, adding fragility to lives already clinging tenuously to eco-systems for sustenance.

Gigit-Batistan Secretary Finance Aziz Ahmad Jamil while appreciating the contribution of the development partners said Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) covers over 72,000 square kilometers, also housing the world’s highest mountain range. It has a large potential of hydro and biodiversity too, but resource starved GB region always looks for development partners’ support to harness the potential of its resources. Much wonderful work is done by the partners for the communities and much has to be done.

Maurizo Gallo said glaciers are alive, they move, change, and evolve. They have sounds and colours. The artistic project reveals to us the “Colors of Ice” as seen through the eyes of nature, science, and art. In addition to the satellite photographs documenting the glacier, AI-generated images are used to reprocess scientific data, introducing new colors to the ice that display its boundaries, temperature, melting and future scenarios. The exhibition “The Colors of the Ice” is ultimate interpretation of an artist’s sensitivity in the photographs taken inside the glacier.

AICS representative, Jacopo Branchesi mentioned their project activities in Pakistan in the sector of mountain conservation, livelihood and tourism.