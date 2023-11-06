Colonel. three others martyred in Tiran operation

Rawalpindi, NOV 6 /DNA/ – Security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Tirah, Khyber District on reported presence of terrorists.

During conduct of the operation, own troops led by Lieutenant Colonel

Muhammad Hassan Haider, effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which three terrorists were sent to hell, while three terrorists got injured.

However, during intense exchange of fire, four brave sons of soil; Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider (age: 43 years, resident of Islamabad), Naik Khushdil Khan (age: 31 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat), Naik Rafique Khan (age: 27 years, resident of District Charsadda) and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir (age: 33 years, resident of District Murree), having fought gallantly embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.