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COLOMBO: Prison clashes leave 25 dead, 100 injured

| July 6, 2026
COLOMBO: Prison clashes leave 25 dead, 100 injured

DNA

COLOMBO – At least 25 prisoners were killed and nearly 100 others injured during violent clashes between two rival groups inside a Sri Lankan prison on Monday, according to police and hospital sources.

The incident unfolded when tensions escalated among inmates, leading to a brutal confrontation that quickly spiraled out of control. Authorities reported that weapons were used during the fighting, and several sections of the prison were damaged in the chaos. Emergency services rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, where medical teams are struggling to cope with the sudden influx of patients.

Police sources confirmed that security forces had to intervene to restore order, deploying additional personnel to prevent further violence. The situation was described as one of the deadliest prison riots in recent years in Sri Lanka.

Officials have launched an investigation into the causes of the clashes, with early reports suggesting gang rivalries and disputes over prison control may have triggered the violence. The government has promised swift action to identify those responsible and ensure accountability.

This tragedy highlights ongoing challenges in Sri Lanka’s prison system, including overcrowding, poor conditions, and the influence of organized crime networks within facilities.

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