Colin Batch shortlisted for Pakistan Hockey Head Coach

ISLAMABAD, MAR 9 /DNA/ – Another major step is being taken to revive Pakistan hockey! According to sources, Australia’s former world champion and famous coach Colin Batch is being considered for the role of new head coach of the national team.

Who is Colin Batch?

A former forward for Australia, he has an impressive record of 175 international matches and 100 goals.



He was named the FIH World Coach of the Year in 2019. Under his coaching, Australia won a Silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics and a Gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.



He has vast experience in strengthening teams like Belgium and New Zealand at the international level.

Waseem Ahmed to Join Him?

According to sources, it is also proposed to include legendary midfielder Waseem Ahmed, who holds the record for the most international caps (410) for Pakistan, as an assistant coach. This duo could be a perfect blend of modern technique and traditional skill for Pakistan hockey.

