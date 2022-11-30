Cold and dry weather to prevail in most KP

DNA

PESHAWAR, Nov 30 (APP): The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while very cold in hilly areas and upper parts of the province.

It said that moderate to dense fog is likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and D.I. Khan districts, as well as over Peshawar to Swabi motorway during late night and morning hours. Hence, travelers on the motorway and national highways are advised to avoid unnecessary travelling and adopt precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred in the province, while very cold in hilly areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 24/05, Chitral 19/00, Timergara 23/04, Dir 21/01, Mirkhani 20/01, Kalam 17/-3, Drosh 19/04, Saidu Sharif 23/02, Pattan 24/13, Malam Jabba 14/04, Takht Bhai 23/06, Kakul 21/04, Balakot 23/04, Parachinar 21/03, Bannu 27/06, Cherat 19/07 and D.I. Khan 27/10.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -03°C in Kalam.