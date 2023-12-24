COAS’s articulate narrative on Palestine, Kashmir issues resonates in Pakistan, Muslim world: Ashrafi

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Religious Harmony and Pakistani Diaspora in Middle East and Muslim Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Saturday said Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir received widespread acclaim from both Pakistan and the Muslim world during his successful visit to the United States (US).

He said the COAS’s articulate narrative on the issues of Palestine and Kashmir resonated not only in Pakistan but all over the Muslim world, emphasizing the importance of a diplomatic approach and international collaboration to resolve longstanding conflicts.

Ashrafi who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said Pakistan and Muslim leaders praised General Asim’s commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region. He said the COAS’s visit underscored the significance of fostering global understanding and cooperation on these critical matters.

In a diplomatic stride towards enhancing bilateral ties, he said General Asim concluded his successful visit to the US, fostering collaboration between Pakistan and America.

He said the visit, marked by high-level meetings and discussions, not only strengthened military cooperation but also delved into critical international issues, notably addressing the longstanding tension between Palestine and Israel.

Ashrafi said General Asim, leading a delegation of high-ranking military officials, engaged in strategic talks with top US military and political leaders. He said discussions revolved around bolstering defense collaboration, counterterrorism efforts, and regional stability.

He said the US acknowledged Pakistan’s pivotal role in the region and expressed commitment to fortifying the longstanding partnership between the two nations.

Ashrafi said a significant aspect of the visit was General Asims ‘s emphasis on addressing the Palestine-Israel conflict. In an interaction with media persons, he said the COAS urged for immediate measures to ease the ongoing tension in the region.

He said General Asim emphasized the humanitarian aspect of the crisis, advocating for a peaceful resolution that respects the rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people.

During closed-door meetings, Ashrafi said General Asim presented Pakistan’s perspective on the Palestine issue, emphasizing the need for a just and comprehensive solution that ensures the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. He said the COAS underlined the importance of international cooperation in facilitating dialogue between conflicting parties and encouraged the US to play a proactive role in mediating the dispute.

Ashrafi said the visit also saw understanding in various sectors particularly at enhancing military cooperation, intelligence sharing, and joint training exercises. “Both nations expressed their commitment to collaboratively addressing global challenges, including counterterrorism efforts and regional security,” he added.

He further said General Asim’s visit served as a testament to the enduring partnership between Pakistan and the US, extending beyond military cooperation to encompass shared interests in promoting peace and stability on the global stage.

He said as General Asim continued to champion these causes on the international stage, his leadership was gaining recognition for advancing diplomatic solutions and bridging divides.