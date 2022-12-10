COAS visits Quetta, Turbat

QUETTA, Dec 10 (DNA): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir paid a two-day visit to Balochistan where he visited Quetta and Turbat, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

On the first day, COAS visited Corps Headquarters and laid a floral wreath at Yadgare Shahuada and offered Fateha. Later, COAS was given a detailed update on operational, training and other matters of the formation.

COAS also visited Command and Staff College Quetta and the School of Infantry and Tactics and interacted with young officers and instructors and advised them to focus on professional excellence to meet future battlefield challenges.

On the 2nd day of the visit, COAS visited Turbat. IGFC South Balochistan briefed COAS on the prevailing security situation in Southern Balochistan and the measures in place to ensure a safe and secure environment.

COAS said that every effort will be made for the security and safety of the people of Balochistan to ensure a conducive environment for socio-economic development resulting in sustainable peace and prosperity. Earlier, on arrival at Quetta, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, Corps Commander Quetta.