COAS visits JPMC, inquires about health of injured police officers

RAWALPINDI, Feb 18: /DNA/ – General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Karachi, today. CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah and COAS were briefed about the Karachi Police Office (KPO) incident at Corps Headquarters.

Thereafter they visited Karachi Police Office (KPO) where last night successful coordinated Counter Terrorism (CT) operation involving Pak Army Special Service Group (SSG), Pakistan Rangers Sindh & Sindh Police cleared the site while sending all terrorists to hell.

Subsequently CM and COAS also visited Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and met the injured soldiers of Police and Pakistan Rangers Sindh. They praised the bravery, morale and sacrifices of Army, Police and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in the line of duty.

Honourable CM stated that State acknowledges and salutes innumerable sacrifices rendered by LEAs and nation’s unbreakable resolve against terrorism.

COAS emphasised

“Terrorists have no religious or ideological moorings, rather only misguided conception forced through coercion or inducement. Contrary to political and other distractions being faced by the public, the security forces remain singularly focused on CT and Intelligence based operations (IBOs) which are being conducted all over the country with pronounced success”.

He continued that “No nation can overcome such challenges with kinetic actions only. It needs mutual trust, will of the people and synergy between all stakeholders. Pakistanis have always rejected and defeated terrorism and extremism in all its manifestations. Together we shall prevail upon this menace for a shared prosperous future”, COAS concluded.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Karachi Corps.