COAS visits Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT)

Rawalpindi, APR 11 /DNA/ – General Syed Asim Munir, COAS, visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) on 11 April 2023. He was briefed about technical capabilities of HIT, progress of on-going projects, indigenization efforts and recently undertaken modernisation measures. COAS visited various factories of HIT and witnessed manufacturing, rebuild and upgradation of tanks, APCs, enhanced protection solutions, remote weapon systems and indigenous 155 mm Artillery gun barrels for Pak Army.

COAS remarked that HIT is a hub of knowledge economy and R&D which is key to achieve self-reliance in defence production and contributes towards national exports and economy. COAS expressed his full confidence in capabilities of its personnel and appreciated the commitment of officers and workforce to transform HIT into a modern defence production establishment for meeting requirements of Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) at par with international standards.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chairman HIT.