COAS reaches Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reached Saudi Arabia on official visit. According to the DG ISPR, COAS will meet Saudi Arabia’s civil military leadership during the visit.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia this week in a crucial trip that suggests a thaw in ties between the two countries which were marred by differences on certain regional issues. “I can confirm that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be undertaking an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, early next month. Further details of the visit will be shared in due course,” the Foreign Office spokesperson told reporters here on Thursday