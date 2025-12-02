COAS praises endurance, skill of Cambrian Patrol participants
RAWALPINDI, DEC 2 /DNA/ – Participants of the Cambrian Patrol competition called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi.
COAS congratulated the team for their outstanding performance in one of the world’s toughest military endurance and leadership competitions. He commended the participants for demonstrating exceptional standards of physical endurance, tactical proficiency, and exemplary team spirit, in keeping with the highest traditions of the Pakistan Army.
COAS appreciated the dedication and rigorous training undertaken by the team, noting that their success has brought pride to the nation and reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s commitment to excellence.
The participants expressed gratitude to COAS for the honour and reiterated their resolve to continue upholding the core values of discipline, selfless devotion, and professional excellence.
