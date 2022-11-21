COAS meets Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi

RAWALPINDI, NOV 21: /DNA/ – As part of his farewell visits, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) visited Naval and Air Headquarters at Islamabad today.

On arrival at Naval Headquarters, COAS was presented Guard of Honor by smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy.

COAS met with Principle staff officers at Naval Headquarters.

During his meeting with Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief Of Naval Staff, COAS admired the role of Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

On arrival at Air Headquarters, COAS was presented with Guard of Honour by a contigent of PAF followed by interaction with Principal Staff Officers of Air Headquarters.

Later COAS met Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, and appreciated the thorough professionalism of PAF defending the aerial frontiers of Pakistan and highlighted the critical role played by PAF during war against terrorism .

COAS also visited Headquarters Rawalpindi Corps and laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument. While addressing the officers and troops COAS applauded Rawalpindi Corps in befittingly defending the country’s borders including Siachen and Line Of Control.

COAS also interacted with troops.

Earlier on arrival COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Commander Rawalpindi Corps.