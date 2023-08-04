Friday, August 4, 2023
COAS greets Hamza Khan for outstanding achievement

| August 4, 2023

DNA

Rawalpindi, 04 Aug: General Syed Asim Munir, COAS met World Junior Squash Champion Mohammad Hamza Khan today at GHQ.

COAS congratulated  the young champion for his outstanding achievement bringing honour for the country.

“Talents like you make us all proud and your great achievement also underscores the great potential that this nation has”, COAS remarked.

COAS also said, “Army will continue to support the young talent in the country and promised to provide him full support in academic pursuit and sports.”

COAS emphasised, “our youth is the future of this country and with  focus, dedication and hard work there is nothing that Pakistan cannot accomplish”.

