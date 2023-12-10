Sunday, December 10, 2023
Main Menu

COAS General Syed Asim Munir embarks on maiden official visit to USA

| December 10, 2023
COAS

DNA

RAWALPINDI, DEC 10: General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has left today for United States of America (USA) on an official visit. This is General Syed Asim Munir’s first visit to USA as COAS.

During his visit, General Syed Asim Munir is scheduled to meet the senior military and other government officials of USA.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Aafia Movement

Doling justice out to innocent people like Aafia victory of human rights

KARACHI, DEC 10 (DNA) — Aafia Movement spokesman Muhammad Ayub has said that the innocentRead More

Pakistan

A proud moment for Pakistan! Pakistani Films shine at Minsk International Film Festival

MINSK: /DNA/ – The Ambassador of Pakistan to Belarus, Sajjad Haider Khan, was honored toRead More

Comments are Closed