COAS General Syed Asim Munir embarks on maiden official visit to USA

RAWALPINDI, DEC 10: General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has left today for United States of America (USA) on an official visit. This is General Syed Asim Munir’s first visit to USA as COAS.

During his visit, General Syed Asim Munir is scheduled to meet the senior military and other government officials of USA.