COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa visits NDU Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited National Defense University (NDU), Islamabad. COAS addressed participants of National Security and War Course (NSWC) – 21. Speaking on the occasion, COAS dilated upon the evolving strategic and regional environment. Pakistan stands for peace within and all around, as it looks forward to acting as a bridge between regions, COAS said. Expounding on Pakistan’s support to Afghan Peace Process, COAS said that spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional instability. Expressing resolute support to the people of IIOJ&K, COAS stressed upon a peaceful and durable solution of Kashmir issue in line with relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people. Sharing his vision of Pakistan Army, COAS underscored the need for continuous evaluation of existing doctrine and corresponding strategy to effectively deal with the evolving threats in various domains. COAS termed professionalism, competence and devotion to duty as hall mark of Pakistan Army and emphasized on realistic and futuristic training for maintaining perpetual operational readiness. Force modernization and induction of advanced technologies are imperative for maintaining qualitative edge over adversary, COAS remarked . A well-equipped, well trained and motivated Army having unwavering support of its people can surmount any challenge, COAS emphasized adding that the forces that wish to undermine the unbreakable bond between Armed Forces and the nation are bound to fail. Congratulating the participants on successful completion of their course, COAS advised them to stay focused on attaining professional excellence while remaining abreast with revolutionary advancements in warfare which are redefining national security. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed; President NDU.