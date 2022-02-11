COAS Gen. Bajwa visits Nagarparkar

RAWALPINDI: /DNA/ – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Nagarparkar and spent the day with troops, where he was briefed by local commander on operational readiness of the formation.

While interacting with troops, COAS appreciated their state of morale and motivation for fulfilment of assigned mission. He also advised all troops to remain focused on their professional obligations and training for an effective response to counter any emerging challenge.

Later on, COAS also met with local hindu community. He said that monitories in Pakistan are equal citizens and it is the job of the state is to protect them. The hindu community acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in bringing about secure environment for minorities in the country. They pledged that the hindu community shall contribute with full zeal towards the economic prosperity of the country.

Commander Karachi Corps and Director General Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) also accompanied COAS during the visit.