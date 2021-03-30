COAS Gen. Bajwa visits Logistic Installation in Rawalpindi

DNA

RAWALPINDI, MAR 30 – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) visited a Logistic Installation in Rawalpindi, today. COAS was briefed regarding various facilities being developed, construction of new sheds and up gradation of existing infrastructure.

COAS appreciated the capacity enhancement of depot, adopting modern procedures and performance/commitment of the depot in provision of rations and other commodities at Rawalpindi station and complete Corps Area of Responsibilities (AOR). Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi, Chief of Logistic Staff.