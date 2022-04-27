COAS Gen. Bajwa visits LOC
RAWALPINDI, APR 27 /DNA/ – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited forward areas along Line of Control (LOC) today. COAS was briefed on situation along LOC and operational preparedness of the formation. COAS interacted with the troops deployed along LOC in Chakothi Sector and spent time with them. COAS appreciated their combat readiness and high state of morale.Earlier, on arrival at LOC, COAS was received by Corps Comd Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.
