COAS Gen. Bajwa visits Lasbella, inaugurates pre- fabricated village

Rawalpindi, NOV 20 /DNA/ – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Lasbella, Balochistan today where he inaugurated pre- fabricated village in Lal Gul Goth constructed for flood affected people of the area who lost their homes.

Village Laal Gul Goth was badly devastated in recent floods with live stock, personal belongings of people and basic infrastructure completely lost. The new pre-fabricated village includes a primary school, is lit by off grid solar power and also provided with a tube well. Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) completed this project in record time as this was promised to the villagers by Pakistan Army.

COAS was briefed by Major General Kamal Azfar, Director General FWO about the progress of rehabilitation work for flood affectees.

COAS met teachers & students of newly renovated primary school at Lal Gul Goth and local villagers. COAS said that Pakistan Army will continue all out efforts to expedite the rehabilitation process being undertaken with the support of Federal and provincial governments. High ranking Civil and Military Officials were also present on the occasion.

Later, COAS interacted with the troops of Quetta Corps, FWO, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and Pakistan Coast Guards and appreciated their efforts during rescue, relief and rehabilitaion process in recent flooding.

Lieutenant General Inam Haider, Chairman NDMA and Lieutenant General Kashif Nazir, Engineer in Chief, accompanied COAS during the visit.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, Commander Quetta Corps.