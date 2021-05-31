COAS Gen. Bajwa visits Command & Staff College Quetta

DNA

ISLAMABAD, MAY 31: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Command & Staff College (C&SC), Quetta and addressed officers and faculty of Command & Staff College.

COAS address to staff course-2020/21, focused on professional matters, internal & external security situation and matters concerning regional security environment. Speaking on the occasion, COAS emphasized Pakistan’s resolve and determination to confront global phenomenon of terrorism by adopting whole of Nation approach.

COAS said that future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia hinges on ability to resolve long pending issues within the region.

This can be complemented through meaningful international support and will to take on complex challenges. Focusing on COVID-19 pandemic, COAS said that Pakistan Army along with other state institutions will do all to mitigate the challenges faced by people of Pakistan.

Only a cohesive national effort shall take Pakistan to progress and prosperity, COAS said. Earlier on arrival at Quetta, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps and Major General Amer Ahsan Nawaz, Commandant Command & Staff College.