COAS Gen. Asim Munir visits Quetta Garrison

DNA

RAWALPINDI, JUL 14: General Syed Asim Munir, COAS visited Quetta Garrison today where he was briefed on recent terrorist attack in Zhob.



The COAS Paid rich tribute to the Shuhada, visited the injured soldiers at CMH, Quetta, lauded their services to the nation and appreciated their resolve.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan have serious concerns on the safe havens and liberty of action available to TTP in Afghanistan. It is expected that interim Afghan Government would not allow the use of its soil to perpetrate terror against any country, in the real sense and in line with commitments made in Doha Agreement.



The involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan is another important concern that needs to be addressed. Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit effective response from the Security Forces of Pakistan.



Operations against terrorists would continue unabated and the Armed Forces shall not rest till the menace of terrorism is rooted out from the country.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Quetta Corps.