COAS Gen. Asim Munir meets Uzbek President

Rawalpindi, 5 Sept: /DNA/ – General Syed Asim Munir, COAS is on a two days official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan. The visit is aimed at enhancing military-to-military cooperation and Defence collaboration. During the visit, COAS called on Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, Defense Minister and the Chairman and Secretary of the State Security Service of Uzbekistan.

During the meetings, COAS also emphasized upon enhancing mutual training cooperation and intelligence sharing. COAS appreciated the standard of training and readiness of the Uzbekistan Military Forces and their understanding about regional security issues. On arrival at the Ministry of Defense, COAS was given a warm welcome and was presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent. COAS also laid floral wreath at the Memorial Complex of Martyrs in Tashkent.