Saturday, July 15, 2023
COAS Gen. Asim Munir holds meeting with Iranian Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

| July 15, 2023

DNA

TEHRAN, JUL 15: Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff for the Armed Forces of I.R. Iran & Gen. Syed Asim Munir Ahmad Shah, Pakistan COAS visited today in Tehran.

A wide range of issues of interest to the two parties including defense cooperations were discussed in the meeting.

