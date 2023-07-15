COAS Gen. Asim Munir holds meeting with Iranian Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces
DNA
TEHRAN, JUL 15: Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff for the Armed Forces of I.R. Iran & Gen. Syed Asim Munir Ahmad Shah, Pakistan COAS visited today in Tehran.
A wide range of issues of interest to the two parties including defense cooperations were discussed in the meeting.
