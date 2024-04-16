COAS directs vigilance against terrorism, vows to eradicate menace with resilient nation’s support

RAWALPINDI, 16 APR /DNA/ – General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) presided over 264th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at GHQ.

Forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhadas including officers and men of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and the citizens who have laid their lives for peace and stability in the country.

COAS appreciated the untiring efforts of Pakistan Army and LEAs in successfully thwarting several terrorist attacks and neutralising key terrorist commanders during ongoing counterterrorism operations. COAS directed commanders to pro-actively deny any space to the terrorists. COAS said, “Armed Forces and LEAs of Pakistan, fully backed by the resilient nation, remain determined to permanently eliminate this menace from Pakistan, INSHA’ALLAH”.

The forum condemned heartless terrorist attack against Chinese nationals in Besham as well as heinous killings of innocent civilians in Balochistan. Forum was briefed on how terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan pose a threat to regional and global security, besides acting as proxies against Pakistan and its economic interests, especially China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Forum expressed serious concern over the ongoing Indian aggression in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Forum reiterated that Pakistan will continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

The forum expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned serious human rights violations, war crimes and genocide being perpetrated in Gaza.

The forum also expressed concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East and noted that a wider regional conflict could ensue if both sides did not de-escalate immediately.

Forum noted with concern the malicious propaganda campaign meant to demoralise the Armed Forces and underscored that “Unfounded and baseless allegations on Law Enforcement Agencies and Security Forces have become a fashion and are part of the larger design to drive a wedge between the people and the Armed Forces of Pakistan. We will not allow such efforts to succeed and as per the law and constitution, stern action will be ensured”.

Forum resolved to provide full support to the government towards achieving sustainable socioeconomic growth in the country including wholehearted assistance in countering the illegal spectrum, particularly smuggling, hoarding, electricity theft and safe repatriation of all illegal foreigners.

COAS directed field commanders to ensure the highest standards of operational preparedness and motivation within their outfits and to pursue professional excellence through objective training.