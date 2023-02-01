COAS, Centcom chief take up counter-terrorism, border issues

RAWALPINDI, FEB 01 (DNA) — During a telephonic conversation with Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir, the United States (US) Central Command (Centcom) Wednesday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in Peshawar attack.

Centcom Commander General Michael Kurilla held a telephonic conversation with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, said a tweet. General Kurilla expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the terrorist attack in Peshawar. The Pakistan-US military leadership also discussed counter-terrorism and border issues. — DNA