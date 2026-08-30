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COAS CDF Asim Munir arrives in Türkiye on official visit

| August 30, 2026
COAS CDF Asim Munir arrives in Türkiye on official visit

RAWALPINDI, AUG 30 /DNA/ – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF) arrived in Türkiye, on an official visit.

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