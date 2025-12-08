COAS/CDF addresses officers, honors martyrs of Marka-e-Haq

RAWALPINDI, DEC 8 /DNA/ – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces was presented with Tri Services Guard of Honour at the General Headquarters (GHQ) today to mark the institution of the appointment of Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF). Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI(M), Chief of the Naval Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Air Staff and senior military officers of the three services attended the ceremony.

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces while addressing the officers of the tri services reiterated the extraordinary courage and conviction displayed by the complete Pakistani nation, particularly the professionalism of the valiant men and women of the Armed Forces of Pakistan during Marka-e-Haq. He highlighted that the Multi Domain Operations of Marka-e-Haq have now become a textbook example and case study for future warfare. The COAS & CDF paid deep homage to the martyrs who would always remain the pride of the nation.

Emphasizing on the necessity of a formalized arrangement for tri-services integration and synergy he highlighted that Armed Forces have to remain aligned with the new realities of warfare which are now expanding to an exhaustive array of emerging technologies in cyber space, electro-magnetic spectrum, outer-space, Information Operations, Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing. He termed the newly instituted CDF Headquarters as historic, which will afford requisite integration, coherence and coordination to meet the dynamics of future threat spectrum under a tri-services umbrella.

In his closing remarks he encapsulated the vision for the Armed Forces to be a culturally futuristic, combat ready military machine that deters aggression and enjoys full confidence of the Nation.

The ceremony included presentation of awards to the heroes of Marka-e-Haq from Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force to recognize their acts of valour during the war.